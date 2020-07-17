Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Bo Hoag had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hoag's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoag hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoag chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hoag at 3 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hoag hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Hoag hit his 96 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoag hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 5 under for the round.