Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Horschel his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 111 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Horschel had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Horschel hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 191 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.