Bernd Wiesberger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 104th at 7 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Wiesberger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Wiesberger at 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Wiesberger's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Wiesberger got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Wiesberger had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Wiesberger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wiesberger at 3 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wiesberger to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Wiesberger's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.