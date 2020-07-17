In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Andy Ogletree hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Ogletree finished his round tied for 127th at 14 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Ogletree got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ogletree to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ogletree's 87 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Ogletree had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ogletree to 3 over for the round.

Ogletree got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ogletree to 5 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Ogletree had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ogletree to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Ogletree had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ogletree to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ogletree's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Ogletree got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ogletree to 7 over for the round.

Ogletree got a double bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ogletree to 9 over for the round.