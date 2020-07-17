Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 125th at 12 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Putnam hit his 72 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Putnam's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Putnam had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 7 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 8 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 9 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 8 over for the round.