Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 116th at 10 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Landry's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Landry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Landry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Landry at even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Landry's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Landry had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Landry's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.