  • Andrew Landry shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Andrew Landry makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Landry makes birdie on No. 10 in Round 1 at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Andrew Landry makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.