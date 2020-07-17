In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Alex Noren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 101st at 6 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Noren hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Noren to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Noren's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Noren got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noren had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Noren's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.