-
-
Adam Long shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2020
Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 84th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Long's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Long's his second shot went 17 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Long went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.