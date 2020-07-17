In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 50th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Adam Hadwin got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Hadwin chipped in his third shot from 84 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hadwin's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 2 under for the round.