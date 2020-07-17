In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 64th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Ancer his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Ancer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ancer's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.