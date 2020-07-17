-
Abraham Ancer shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for the Memorial Tournament
Tiger Woods returns to PGA TOUR action for the first time since February as he looks for his sixth title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The top five in the FedExCup standings - Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy - are also in the field at Muirfield Village. DeChambeau returns after taking the Workday Charity Open off, but has gone T3-T8-T6-1 during the TOUR’s Return to Golf.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 64th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Ancer his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Ancer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Ancer's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
