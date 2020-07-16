Zach Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 98th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.