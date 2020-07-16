Zac Blair hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 57th at 4 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Patrick Reed, Haotong Li, Luke List, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Vijay Singh, Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Carl Pettersson, Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 9th at 1 under.

On his tee stroke on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Blair went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Blair hit his 224 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Blair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Blair's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Blair had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Blair's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 4 over for the round.