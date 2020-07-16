-
Strong putting brings Xinjun Zhang an even-par round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Xinjun Zhang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zhang finished his round tied for 16th at even par; Charles Howell III, Brendan Steele, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 4 under; Haotong Li is in 4th at 3 under; and Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 2 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Xinjun Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Xinjun Zhang to 1 over for the round.
Zhang got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zhang hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Zhang to even for the round.
