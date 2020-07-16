In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 107th at 6 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schauffele to 5 over for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 6 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 7 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schauffele at 8 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 7 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 6 over for the round.