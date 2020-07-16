Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 16th at even par; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Haotong Li is in 3rd at 3 under; and Max Homa, Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 2 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Clark's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Clark's 93 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Clark hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Clark's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Clark to even for the round.