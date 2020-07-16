-
William McGirt shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 104th at 4 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
McGirt got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 2 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 4 over for the round.
