In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 98th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 5 under; Gary Woodland and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Harris English, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Simpson got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Simpson's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Simpson got a double bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Simpson to 4 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 5 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Simpson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 over for the round.