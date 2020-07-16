Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Hovland chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hovland's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hovland had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hovland got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.