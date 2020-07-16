Vijay Singh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Singh finished his round tied for 11th at 1 under Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Singh hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Singh to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Singh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Singh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Singh had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Singh to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Singh's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Singh hit his 130 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Singh hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Singh to even for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Singh stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Singh to 1 under for the round.