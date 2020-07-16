In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Victor Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 114th at 5 over; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele and Ryan Palmer are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Jon Rahm, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 13th, Perez's 82 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

Perez had a 373-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Perez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Perez to 5 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Perez hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 4 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 5 over for the round.