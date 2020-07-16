In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Vaughn Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 98th at 4 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Joel Dahmen, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 293 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 166 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Taylor's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.