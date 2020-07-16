Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 83rd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Duncan's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Duncan's his second shot went 17 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Duncan had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.