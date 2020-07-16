Troy Merritt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 77th at 3 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Lucas Glover, Luke List, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Troy Merritt hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Merritt's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Merritt's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 131 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.