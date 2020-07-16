In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tony Finau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his round in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Tony Finau's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Finau chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Finau chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Finau's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Finau's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Finau had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.