Tom Hoge putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 55th at 4 over; Charles Howell III, Brendan Steele, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 4 under; Haotong Li, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 2 under; and Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Byeong Hun An, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Vijay Singh, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 8th at 1 under.
Tom Hoge got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hoge got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 2 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.
