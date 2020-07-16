In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tiger Woods hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woods finished his day tied for 18th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Tiger Woods's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tiger Woods to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Woods had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.

Woods got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Woods's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Woods hit his 109 yard approach to 0 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Woods's his second shot went 18 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Woods's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.