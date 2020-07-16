Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 115th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Gooch's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gooch to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 over for the round.