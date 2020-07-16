Sungjae Im hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 117th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 184-yard par-3 12th green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Im hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Im to 4 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Im's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.