In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Sung Kang hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 over; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Patrick Reed, Haotong Li, Luke List, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Carl Pettersson, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 9th at 1 under.

On the par-4 second, Kang's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Kang had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kang's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kang's 111 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Kang got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 2 over for the round.