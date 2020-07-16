-
-
Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2020
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
After a 290 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cink's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Cink hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.