Steve Stricker shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Steve Stricker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stricker hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.
At the 401-yard par-4 third, Stricker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.
Stricker got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.
