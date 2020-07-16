Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 48th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the par-5 11th, Kim chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kim's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.