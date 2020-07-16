Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Lowry hit his 254 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Lowry had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Lowry's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Lowry had a 417-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.