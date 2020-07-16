-
Sergio Garcia finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Sergio Garcia makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Sergio Garcia hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 26th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Garcia's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Garcia his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
