  • Sergio Garcia finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Sergio Garcia makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Sergio Garcia makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.