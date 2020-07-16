Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 29th at 1 over; Charles Howell III, Brendan Steele, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 4 under; Haotong Li, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 2 under; and Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Byeong Hun An, Troy Merritt, Patrick Reed, Vijay Singh, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 8th at 1 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Straka's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Straka hit his tee shot 300 yards to the fairway bunker on the 478-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.