In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 85th at 3 over Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Lucas Glover, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the par-4 first, Muñoz's 185 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.