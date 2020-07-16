-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 9th at 1 under with Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Abraham Ancer, Byeong Hun An, and Carl Pettersson; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Haotong Li, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, and Luke List are tied for 3rd at 2 under.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 65-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
