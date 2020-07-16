In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 19th at even par; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Patrick Reed, Luke List, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Haotong Li, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Byeong Hun An, Carl Pettersson, Scottie Scheffler, Abraham Ancer, Danny Lee, and Lucas Glover are tied for 9th at 1 under.

Scott Piercy got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 seventh, Piercy hit his 133 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Piercy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.