In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Scott Harrington hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 61st at 2 over; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 3rd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, Jon Rahm, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Harrington's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 seventh, Harrington hit his 265 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Harrington's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Harrington's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Harrington's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.