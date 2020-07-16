Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and finished the round bogey free. Palmer finished his round in 2nd at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Ryan Palmer hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Palmer at 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Palmer had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to 5 under for the round.