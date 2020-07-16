Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 3rd at 2 under with Patrick Reed, Haotong Li, Luke List, Jordan Spieth, and Mark Hubbard; Charles Howell III and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Vijay Singh, Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Carl Pettersson, Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 9th at 1 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Moore had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Moore hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore got a double bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Moore chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Moore hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.