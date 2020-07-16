-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Rory Sabbatini hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 45th at 1 over; Gary Woodland is in 1st at 5 under; Jimmy Walker and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jon Rahm, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Sabbatini missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 29 yards for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Sabbatini's 95 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
Sabbatini had a 368-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
