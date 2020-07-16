-
Rory McIlroy putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory McIlroy makes impressive up-and-down for birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down from a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Rory McIlroy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Rory McIlroy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
