Rickie Fowler hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 128th at 9 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Fowler's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Fowler his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 141 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 7 over for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 8 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 7 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 8 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 9 over for the round.