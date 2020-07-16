Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 61st at 2 over; Gary Woodland is in 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Ryan Palmer, Lucas Glover, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cabrera Bello chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Cabrera Bello's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.