  • Phil Mickelson shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Phil Mickelson hits his 4-yard approach on the par-4 14th hole to 13 feet and would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at the Memorial

