Phil Mickelson shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Phil Mickelson hits his 4-yard approach on the par-4 14th hole to 13 feet and would make the putt for birdie.
Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 25th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Mickelson's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Mickelson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
