Peter Kuest putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Peter Kuest hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuest finished his day tied for 110th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Peter Kuest's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Kuest got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuest to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Kuest went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kuest to 5 over for the round.
