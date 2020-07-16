Paul Casey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Ryan Palmer and Gary Woodland are tied for 1st at 5 under; Tony Finau and Brendan Steele are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Paul Casey had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Casey chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Casey's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Casey's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Casey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.