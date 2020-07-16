In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 10th, Patrick Rodgers's 176 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers had a 356-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Rodgers had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.