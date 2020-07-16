Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 11th at 1 under Brendan Steele is in 1st at 4 under, Charles Howell III is in 2nd at 3 under, and Luke List, Lucas Glover, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Ryan Moore, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Reed had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Reed hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Reed's 133 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Reed had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Reed had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Reed's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Reed's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.